Ghana winger Samuel Owusu eyes Black Stars call-up ahead of World Cup 

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu is hoping to make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The 26-year-old last played for the team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon against Comoros.

Owusu has not received an invite since Coach Otto Addo was appointed as head coach of the Ghana national team in March this year.

The Al-Fayha star has returned to Serbia and is currently enjoying his football.

The speedy-winger revealed he returned to Čukarički in order to fight for a place in the Ghana national team.

Speaking on his ambition of making the Ghana sqaud ahead of the 2022 World Cup he said, "That is my great wish. That's why I returned to Čukarički, to try to fight for a place in the Ghana national team. And they can only do that with good games, goals and assists.

"I'm playing well, I'm feeling great, I'm hoping for an invitation from the selectors and an appearance at the World Cup in Qatar", concluded Owusu.

Owusu has made 11 appearances, scoring one goal this campaign.

Samuel Owusu made his Black Stars debut after coming on in the team’s 2-2 draw with Benin at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He has played in two AFCON tournaments so far and hoping to make it to the World Cup.