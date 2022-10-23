GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 October 2022
Ghana winger Samuel Owusu impresses in FK Cukaricki draw in Serbia

FK Cukaricki earned a point away from home against FK TSC Backa Topola on Saturday, thanks to Samuel Owusu's impressive performance.

The Ghana winger was brilliant on the flanks and when he had the ball in the middle, tormenting the Topola defence in the Serbian top-flight clash.

Owusu was substituted after 67 minutes with the score tied at 1-1, having contributed to Uros Drezgi's equaliser in the second half.

The hosts took the lead in the first half, but Cukaricki came back to earn a deserved point, with Owusu playing a key role.

Owusu has been in excellent form and it will come as no surprise if he is named to Ghana's World Cup squad in Qatar in 2022.

He's part of the provisional squad sent to FIFA on Friday, and he is working hard to be considered for a final spot.

Owusu can be a super sub in Qatar, where Ghana are due to face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

