Ghana winger Samuel Owusu marks 100th appearance for FC Cukaricki in Serbian league

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has reached a significant milestone in his career at Serbian club FC Cukaricki, having made his 100th appearance for the team over the weekend.

The attacker made a substitute appearance in their 4-0 victory over Novi Pazar in the Serbian top flight.

In recognition of his achievement, Owusu was presented with a plaque by the club.

This is Owusu's second spell at Cukaricki, having previously made 64 appearances for the team before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Feiha.

The 27-year-old has become a key player for Cukaricki since his return, and is highly regarded by the club's fans.