Ghana winger Samuel Owusu reaches new milestone at Serbian club Cukaricki

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu has made his 100th appearance for Serbian club Cukaricki in the league game against Novi Pazar.

The nimble-footed winger was presented with a plaque to celebrate his latest achievement.

Owusu chalked his newest milestone after coming on in the second half of the 4-0 thrashing of Novi Pazar in the Serbian league.

Marko Docic opened the scoring for Cukaricki before an own goal from Slobodan Rubezic doubled the host lead after the break. Two goals in the space of ten minutes from Almir Aganspahić and Luka Stojanović sealed victory for Cukaricki.

The former Vision FC player has had two stints with Cukaricki, making 64 appearances in his first spell at the club.

Before returning to the club last year for his second spell, Owusu played for Saudi Arabian side Al Feiha.

The 27-year-old is revered at Cukaricki following his exploits with the club since moving to the Eastern European nation.