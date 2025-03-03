Ghana winger Samuel Owusu scores in OFK Beograd’s victory over Radnicki Nis

Ghanaian forward Samuel Owusu found the back of the net as OFK Beograd secured a 2-0 win over Radnicki Nis in round 26 of the Serbian Super League.

The match saw Lazar Jovanovic open the scoring in the 28th minute, giving OFK Beograd an early advantage.

Just before halftime, Diogo Bezerra thought he had doubled the lead, but his goal was disallowed by VAR.

Owusu, who came off the bench in the 77th minute, made an immediate impact by scoring just two minutes later, sealing the victory for his side.

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo played the entire 90 minutes for OFK Beograd, helping them maintain control of the game.

With this win, OFK Beograd moves up to fifth in the league standings with 37 points.

The 28-year-old Owusu now has two goals and one assist in 15 appearances in the ongoing season.