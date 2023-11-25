Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh scores, delivers assist as Gabala FK thump Turan in Azerbaijan

Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh produced an outstanding performance to inspire Gabala FK to a thumping win against Turan in the Azerbaijani top-flight league.

Tetteh scored and served an assist as Gabala defeated Turan 4-0 at the Seher Stadionu and ended a run of five games without a win.

Bilel Aouacheria, who netted a hat-trick, opened the scoring just before half-time with a fine finish before extending the advantage moments after the break.

Tetteh made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute before Aouacheria completed the mauling with five minutes remaining.

"A goal & Assist Today great Fight from the Team we keep going," wrote Tetteh on social media after the game.

The 27-year-old joined Gabala in September this year and has already made eight appearances in the league for the club.