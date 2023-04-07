GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu scores as Rotherham United beat West Brom

Published on: 07 April 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Tariqe Fosu scored his second goal of the English Championship this season to help Rotherham United beat West Bromwich Albion. 

The 27-year-old, who is on loan from Brentford, sealed victory with a fine strike as Rotherham secured a 3-1 win at the New York Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring after the 30th minute mark after forward John Swift smashed home for West Brom.

Rotherham United responded three minutes to half time through Jordan Hugill.

Hugill gave Rotherham United the lead five minutes after the break before Fosu sealed victory with 14 minutes remaining.

The victory lifts Rotherham out of the drop zone as the Millers eye a strong finish to the campaign.

