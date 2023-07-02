GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong joins Paide Linnameeskond after eight years at Man City

Published on: 02 July 2023
Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong has completed his move to Estonian topflight side Paide Linnameeskond in the summer transfer window. 

The former Manchester City player joins Paide on a deal till the end of the year.

Having spent eight years with the English champions, the Right to Dream Academy graduate finally leaves after several loan spells.

"I am happy and satisfied in Paide, it is a club that has taken strong and promising steps in recent years," said Agyepong. 

"The guys have received me well and I look forward to the joint adventure that lies ahead with great excitement. Thank you and see you at the stadium!"

The seven-time capped Ghana international played for the likes of Hibernian, NAC Breda, Waasland Beveren and Lommel SK.

"He is a high-class winger with a lot of international experience in both club and national team football," said Sporting Director of Paide, Gert Kams.

"His joining gives our team and game more speed and sharpness in the attacking third, as well as plenty of technical unpredictability to threaten the opponent's goal. Welcome to Paide, Thomas!," he added. 

Agyepong could make his Paide debut in the game against Flora on July 7, 2023.

 

