Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong wants to finish season with Hibernian on a high

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong says he is working hard to finish the season with Scottish side Hibernian on a high.

The on-loan Manchester City winger has had a torrid spell in Scotland following injuries that has ruined his season thus far.

However, the speedy winger, who is returning after months of being on the sidelines insists he wants to give his all for the club with some big games ahead.

“We have a lot of big matches coming up and I want to be involved, but that is up to the manager. I need to keep working hard in training to impress him, but I want to do this to try to repay the faith everyone at the club has shown me in my time here.” Agyepong told Edinburg News.

“It’s different training all the time compared to playing, so getting match sharpness back is very good for me and I hope it helps me to play again in the first team before the season is over.

“It felt good to get some game-time again after four months without a game, it was important to get on the pitch again. It’s been frustrating being out as I have been wanting to play and help the team. I have worked hard and I will keep working hard to get back to full fitness and contribute again.”