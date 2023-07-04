Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah named in MLS Team of the Week

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has been included in the Major League Soccer Team of the Week after his dazzling display on matchday 22.

The 26-year-old netted the winner as Columbus Crew defeated the New York Red Bulls on Saturday evening.

The left wing-back played a pivotal role in the 2-1 victory as Crew made it five wins in their last six games.

Other players joining the Ghana international are World Cup winner and Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada and his teammate Brooks Lennon.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver and St Louis FC centre-back Tim Parker were also included in the team with Dominique Badji of FC Cincinnati leading the attack.

The team is completed by Bongokuhnle Hlongwane of Minnesota United, Facundo Torres of Orlando City, Gadi Kandi of Sporting Kansas City and Emmanuel Reynoso.

Yeboah has been in fine form for the Gold and Blacks this season, netting his second goal of the campaign last weekend.

Below is the best 11 of the week: