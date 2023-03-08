Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah reacts to Columbus Crew first home win against DC United

Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah is delighted with Columbus Crew first home win of the season in the Major League Soccer.

Yeboah who plays for Columbus Crew, helped his side to a 2-0 win against DC United in match day two at the Lower.com Field.

The 25-year-old played 74 minutes in the game before he was substituted.

Lucas Zelarayan brace in the in the 10th and 44th minute secured the win for Columbus Crew over DC United.

Reacting in a post after the game, the Ghana international showed appreciation to the fans for the support.

"+3 👏 2023 first home game ,

"Wonderful support from our fans and everyone 👏👏 @columbuscrew"

