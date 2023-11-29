Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah stars as Columbus Crew reach MLS Cup Eastern Conference final

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah will have the first taste of the Major League Soccer Conference final after helping Columbus Crew beat Orlando City in the semi-final of the Easter Conference.

Yeboah saw 115 minutes of action in the 2-0 win at the Exploria stadium as the Black and Gold outpowered Orlando City and will now face fierce rivals Cincinnati FC in the final on Saturday, December 2.

The winner of the Eastern Conference will go on to face the champions of the Western Conference, which will be contested between Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo.

The Ghana international hopes to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Latif Blessing, Jonathan Mensah and Kwadwo Opoku as recent winners of the MLS.

Yeboah made 31 appearances, scoring three goals in the regular season. The 26-year-old has also made four appearances in the play-offs.

The former Manchester City winger joined Columbus Crew in 2022 from Polish outfit Wisla Krakow.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin