Ghana Women's Premier League clubs to receive 20 balls each from GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have notified all Ghana Women's Premier League clubs to pick up 20 balls each from the GFA secretariat as the new season approaches.

All 20 clubs from both the Northern and Southern sectors were promised by the GFA president Kurt Okraku during the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress which was held last month.

After just over a month, the GFA have indicated that the balls are ready for collection from Tuesday at the secretariat in Accra.

These balls are expected to aid the teams in their matches for the first round of the 2023/24 season with another tranch to be distributed later for the second half of the season.

The GFA's collaboration with Decathlon Ghana allows for the distribution of footballs to the Women's Premier League clubs, which is one of the efforts intended to offset some of the costs incurred by the clubs.

On October 30, 2023, the Women's Premier League is slated to begin play.

The Malta Guinness Women's Premier League champions are Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.