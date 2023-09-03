Ghana wonderkid Ernest Nuamah handed starting role on Lyon debut against PSG

Ghana wonderkid Ernest Nuamah has been handed a start on his debut for Olympique Lyon as they face French champions Paris Saint Germain in the Ligue 1 tonight.

The 19-year-old is playing his very first match for Lyon at the Groupama Stadium tonight after making Laurent Blanc's starting list.

L'Equipe reported that the teenage sensation was in contention for a starting role for his first-ever match for Lyon.

According to L'Equipe, the 19-year-old impressed in training this week, with his teammates amazed with the level of intensity he has brought to recent sessions.

Nuamah completed a blockbuster move to the French Ligue 1 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland three days ago.

The highly-rated teenager smashed the transfer record of the Danish football with his move as Lyon are paying staggering s €30 million to Nordsjaelland for the young talent.

This landmark transfer fee nearly doubles the previous Danish record of €17 million, which Rennes paid for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Here is Lyon's starting XI to face Paris Saint Germain tonight: