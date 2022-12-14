Ghana World Cup appearances has benefitted individuals more than country – Oti Adjei [VIDEO]

Ghana competed in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, marking the West African giants' fourth appearance in the global tournament.

Ghana made their global debut in 2006, then qualified for the 2010 and 2014 editions. They failed to qualify for a fourth consecutive tournament in 2018, but improved and returned in 2022.

In the four appearances, Ghana have exited the group stage twice and reached the knockout stage twice, with the quarter-finals being the best performance thus far, achieved in 2010 when the tournament was held in South Africa.

The World Cup is a big stage, and participating in it gives the country exposure, which boosts tourism, but has Ghana benefited in terms of football? Michael Oti Adjei, a veteran sports journalist, disagrees.

He expresses his thoughts in his most recent video podcast, titled: Ghana World Cup appearances has benefitted individuals more than country and that's a shame.