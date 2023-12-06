Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku confident in Leicester City's Premier League promotion bid

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is optimistic about Leicester City's chances of securing promotion to the English Premier League.

The Foxes, determined to make a swift return to the top flight, currently lead the Championship table after facing relegation last season.

Issahaku, on loan from Sporting CP, expressed confidence in the club's qualification to the Premier League and has set his sights on a permanent move to Leicester City. The talented midfielder is eager to continue his journey with the Foxes once his current loan spell concludes.

"For me, I’d be happy to stay at Leicester because I know and believe in the team, that we will qualify for the Premier League, so I’ll be happy to stay here," he said.

Issahaku has become a key member of the Leicester City squad since his arrival, contributing to their strong position in the Championship. The 19-year-old has scored two goals with one assist in 15 appearances for the Foxes.

His impressive performances earned him a return to the Black Stars squad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last month.