Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on target as Leicester triumph Sheffield Wednesday

Ghana international youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku got his third goal of the season in the English Championship on Tuesday when Leicester City prevailed over Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Ghana U20 star opened the scoring for the Foxes as they consolidated their lead with a comfortable 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester got the lead in the match as early as the fourth minute after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall squared off a pass to Abdul Fatawu to tap into an empty net.

Legendary striker Jamie Vardy closed the game and secured victory for Enzo Maresca's side when he added the second goal in the 36th minute of another Dewsbury-Hall assist.

Leicester continue to lead the pack with 78 points from 32 matches as they close in a promotion to the Premier League as the end of the season.

Abdul Fatawu is having a decent season with the Foxes since joining from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals and provided nine assists after 26 appearances in the English second-tier competition.