Ghana youngster Araphat Mohammed suffers serious knee injury, faces lengthy layoff

FC Nordsjaelland have been dealt a blow ahead of the new Superliga season as promising Ghanaian midfielder Araphat Mohammed has been ruled out indefinitely after sustaining a serious injury in a training match against AC Horsens.

The 19-year-old was involved in a late collision during the game on Saturday, resulting in a cruciate ligament injury to his knee.

The extent of the injury means Araphat was unable to join his teammates for their pre-season training camp in Austria, with the club confirming he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Speaking on the setback, Football Director Alexander Riget expressed deep sympathy for the youngster:

“We are very sorry for Araphat. He had come back well after the summer break and was off to a good start in pre-season. It’s hard when accidents hit like that. But of course, we will do everything we can to help him come back as strongly and quickly as possible.”

Araphat, who joined Nordsjaelland through the Right to Dream Academy, had begun to establish himself as a promising talent in the club’s first team.

This injury is undoubtedly a cruel blow, but Nordsjaelland supporters and the wider football community will be hoping to see the talented Ghanaian recover fully and return stronger.