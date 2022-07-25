Ghana youngster Edmund Arko-Mensah nets 2nd goal of the season in Honka away win

Ghana youth player Edmund Arko-Mensah was on the scoresheet for the second time in the Finnish Veikkausliiga when FC Honka pipped Inter Turku at away.

Arko-Mensah scored the only goal of the match as Honka recorded a 1-0 victory at the Veritas Stadion in Turku on Monday.

The former Ghana U17 defender got the winning goal in the 49th minute after he was set up by Portuguese defender Rui Modesto.

The win takes Honka to the 3rd position on the league standings after 15 round of matches with 30 points, six more behind leaders KuPS who are on 36 points.

Compatriot Adams Mohammed wasn't part of Honka's match day squad for the visit to Turku.

Arko-Mensah has been in blistering form this season Honka having featured 15 times, scored twice and provided one assist in the process.