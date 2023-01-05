Ghana youngster Emmanuel Yeboah returns to Romanian side Cluj after Slavia transfer fall out

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah will return to Romania to join CFR Cluj following his failed move to Czech side Slavic Prague.

The 19-year-old was on the brink of sealing a move to Slavia Prague as reported by Ghana’s biggest football website GHANAsoccernet.com but issues of his transfer fee and medicals has seen the deal broken down.

CFR Cluj in a statement have decided to pull out of the deal after detecting inconsistencies in the medical report from Slavia Prague and also disagreeing on the 2.5 million euros transfer fee.

“In the last few days, our club has negotiated the transfer of Emmanuel Yeboah to Slavia Prague. This move will not materialize, and the footballer will continue in Gruia. Following this episode, our club would like to come up with certain specifications, a statement by Cluj said.

“Even if the transfer amount would have remained at the agreed amount, an amount to which would be added and percentages from a possible future transfer, Slavia wanted to change the conditions of the move, citing a medical situation detected at the meniscus. In short, the Czech club has expressed its desire to loan our player for a year, keeping the first option to buy definitively.”

“Certainly, this variant was not approved by our club management, especially after consulting with specialist doctors with whom CFR has been working for years, and who, after studying the medical document in detail, did not agree to the option of the Czech club doctors.”

“Since the player has had absolutely no medical problem in the last year, our specialists' position is not without validity, especially since Yeboah has attended absolutely all of our team's training sessions and played them in official matches three in three days, making a considerable effort.”, the club said in a statement.

Yeboah will continue with his development with CFR Cluj this season.

The youngster joined the Romanian side in March 2022 from Ghanaian side Young Apostles.