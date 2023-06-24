Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah joins Black Meteors in Morocco ahead of Congo clash

Nordsjaelland FC forward Ernest Nuamah has joined his teammates at the Black Meteors Camp in Rabat ahead of their first match against Congo in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nuamah was called up to the senior national squad and appeared as a substitute in the 2023 (AFCON) qualifier match against Madagascar last Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The youngster substituted Kamaldeen Sulemana, who was also part of the provisional Black Meteors squad in the 62nd minute to make his debut.

Meanwhile, Sulemana pulled out from the tournament alongside fellow Black Stars teammate Ramdford-Yeboah.

However, Nuamah who was instrumental in the Black Meteors' final round of qualifiers against Algeria has finally joined the squad presenting Ibrahim Tanko with a variety of quality youngsters to choose from.

His presence in camp will lift the mood of the players as they prepare for their first game on Sunday.

The Black Meteors are expected to cruise past the Group stage and go to the semi-finals for one of three spots in order to make it to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana last competed in the Olympic Games Men's Soccer event in 2004 in Athens.