Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah reacts to 'disappointing' Lyon debut

Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah has shared his disappointment over his debut, which ended in a heavy defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 over the weekend.

The sensational talent was given a start to make his first debut for Olympique Lyon when they suffered a 4-1 loss to the French champions last Sunday at the Groupama Stadium.

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe, one each from Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio, ensured the maiden appearance of the teenager ended in a defeat.

Corentin Tolisso got the consolation goal for Lyon when he scored a penalty kick in the second half of the match.

Nuamah lasted 76 minutes in the match before he was substituted for Brazilian midfielder Jeffinho.

"Disappointing debut, but these first stumbles don't define the whole mission & goal. The fans & this beautiful city deserve better. Soon, the Lyon will Roar 🦁." Nuamah posted on his X page.

Nuamah completed a blockbuster move to the French Ligue 1 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland a few days ago.

The highly-rated teenager smashed the transfer record of the Danish football with his move as Lyon are paying staggering s €30 million to Nordsjaelland for the young talent.

This landmark transfer fee nearly doubles the previous Danish record of €17 million, which Rennes paid for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.