Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah to work with new boss as Lyon appoint Fabio Grosso

Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah will play under a new coach at Lyon following the appointment of Italian manager Fabio Grosso as the replacement of Laurent Blanc who left the club after a poor run of results.

Blanc,45 was dismissed after failing to secure a win for the team in the ongoing campaign leaving the former French champions bottom of the table with three defeats and a single draw.

Ernest Nuamah secured a move to Lyon in the just-ended transfer window and made his debut against Paris-St Germain playing 75 minutes in a game which eventually became the former France defender's final with the club.

The former Ligue 1 champions have confirmed the appointment of the Italian manager with the aim of bouncing back in the ongoing campaign.

With Nuamah's recent form with the Black Stars, he is expected to continue with remarkable performance to win the trust of the new manager who has signed a contract through to June 2024 with an option to extend.

During the most recent international break, the former FC Nordsjaelland striker was instrumental for the Black Stars, becoming Ghana's hero in a match against the Central African Republic. He scored the game-winning goal at the Baba Yara Stadium in that match, enabling Ghana to win 2-1 and qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also opened the scoring for Ghana when they beat Liberia 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in an international friendly.

He would have another task of impressing the new boss whose first game would be against Brest next weekend. However, Grosso is expected to be present when Lyon take on Le Havre at home on Sunday as they seek their first win of the season.