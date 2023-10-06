Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku aims to lead Leicester City back to the Premier League

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is harboring a dream of helping Leicester City FC reclaim their spot in the English Premier League.

The talented attacker, currently on loan from Sporting CP Lisbon, is eager to contribute to the former champions' journey back to the Premier League.

Issahaku expressed his aspirations, saying, "Their journey is to go back to the Premier League. That's a big opportunity for me to help."

While he faced limited playing time during his stint with Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has found trust and confidence under the guidance of Leicester's coach, Enzo Maresca. He appreciates the support and believes it will aid in his development.

"With what the coach has given me here, I feel so comfortable," Fatawu explained. "It makes me confident to do what I want."

"I like to go and try things. I like to play with the ball, I always want to have the ball and run into space to create chances for the team," he added. "I thought if I play with him [Maresca] in this role, it will be a good way for me to improve."

Leicester were relegated from the English top-flight last season but are responding positively as they currently sit atop the English Championship table, riding a five-game winning streak.