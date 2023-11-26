Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku reacts after Leicester City's victory over Watford

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his elation following Leicester City's win over Watford in the English Championship.

The winger made a significant impact as a substitute during the Foxes' 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Coming on in the 58th minute, Issahaku played a crucial role in helping secure the win for his side.

Expressing his joy on Instagram, Issahaku wrote, “Good to be back again with a win. The journey continues.” This post reflects his satisfaction with the team's success and his commitment to the ongoing season.

England international Jamie Vardy stole the show with a remarkable brace, securing maximum points for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Having joined Leicester City in the summer, the Ghanaian international has swiftly become a fan favorite, making an impact by scoring one goal and providing one assist in 13 games. His versatility and effectiveness on the field have quickly endeared him to the Foxes' faithful.

The 19-year-old was part of the Black Stars squad in the recent international break and made a substitute appearance in Ghana's defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.