GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku reacts after scoring in Leicester City's draw against Sheffield Wednesday

Published on: 30 November 2023
Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku reacts after scoring in Leicester City's draw against Sheffield Wednesday

 

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expressed his disappointment after Leicester City's recent draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Black Stars winger started for Leicester City in the week 18 clash of the English Championship, where they aimed to secure victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Issahaku made a significant contribution by scoring for Leicester City, connecting at the back post after controlling Stephy Mavididi’s cross with his chest to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

However, despite his efforts, Sheffield Wednesday managed to level the score with a late goal from Jeff Hendrick.

Following the match, Issahaku took to social media to share his sentiments about the result, expressing disappointment with the draw. On Instagram, he wrote, "Not the results we wanted. Thank you all for your support."

Issahaku has been making notable contributions to Leicester City's campaign this season, with two goals in 14 appearances so far.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more