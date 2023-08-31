Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku reveals manager Enzo Maresca's role in Leicester City switch

Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has disclosed that the plans of Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca played a huge role in his move to join the Foxes.

The 19-year-old completed a loan switch from Sporting CP to the English Championship side on Thursday and is eager to begin working under his new boss.

Leicester City beat off competition from Crystal Palace who had reportedly offered in excess of €8 million to sign the promising forward.

According to Issahaku, he was convinced by the plans of the manager who recently took over from Dean Smith and hopes to deliver his best under the Italian gaffer.

“I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me," Issahaku said in his first interview.

“This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. [Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football.”

Issahaku is hoping to revive his club career in England having struggled to impress at Sporting Lisbon where he spent the majority of his time on the bench and with the reserve sides.