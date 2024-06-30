Ghana youngster Ibrahim Osman names Vinicius Jr as his favourite footballer

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has revealed his admiration for Brazilian and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, citing him as his favourite footballer.

The Brazil international is currently regarded as one of the top players in world football, thanks to his impressive performances for both club and country.

Vinicius Jr played a crucial role in Real Madrid's victory over Borussia Dortmund, helping the team secure their 15th Champions League title in the recently concluded season. His exploits on the field have earned him widespread recognition and admiration from football fans worldwide.

In an interview with 3Sports, Osman was asked to name his favorite footballer. Without hesitation, the Ghanaian winger responded, "Vinicius Jr." This admiration for the Real Madrid star highlights Osman's aspirations to reach greater heights in his playing career.

Osman, a former FC Nordsjaelland star, is expected to make his Premier League debut in the upcoming campaign after securing a move to Brighton.

The Black Stars youngster completed his transfer to the Premier League side during the January transfer window but remained with the Danish outfit for the remainder of the season.

A graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, Osman garnered attention for his remarkable performances and exceptional talent, ultimately earning him a lucrative move to Brighton.

With his eyes set on emulating his idol, Vinicius Jr, Osman is poised to make a significant impact in the Premier League.