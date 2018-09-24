Ghana youngster Thomas Agyepong happy to be playing and enjoying his football at Hibernian

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong has expressed excitement after scoring his debut goal for Scottish side Hibernian in their 3-0 victory over Dundee United on Saturday.

The Black Stars winger replaced Martin Boyle midway through the second half and scored a superb solo effort to wrap up the three points.

Agyepong, who has struggled with injuries after returning to Manchester City in the summer from Nac Breda, had to wait weeks after joining Hibs to make his debut due to some paper works.

However, the 21 year old looks to be on good form after grabbing his first goal of the season and says he is happy with his football at the moment.

“The guys are great, the manager is great, the people at the club are great," he told the club's website.

“At the end of the day I’m enjoying my football – I’ve been injured a lot but I’m back fit, playing, so I’m just enjoying myself.

“I’m only 21 and doing one of the best jobs in the world – you just want to enjoy playing and put a smile on your face when you do it. When you’re enjoying your football it brings out the best in you and that’s what I’m doing.”