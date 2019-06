Former Ghana U17 captain Kingsely Fobi has returned to English Premier League side Watford after the expiration of his loan stint with UD Ibiza.

The 20-year-old made 18 appearances, including 9 starts for Ibiza in the Spanish third-tier side.

Fobi will now revert to Vicarage Road to sort out his future.

The former Right to Academy player signed for Watford in 2017 and has had loan spell at Formentera in Spain.