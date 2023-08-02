Ghana youth forward Emmanuel Yeboah delighted with leveller in CFR Cluj's clash

Forward Emmanuel Yeboah expressed his elation after scoring an impressive equaliser in CFR Cluj's match against Universitatea Craiova.

Yeboah's goal helped secure a 1-1 draw for his team in the Romanian top flight, marking his second consecutive goal in league play.

The 20-year-old Ghana youth international showcased his prowess by finding the net in the 39th minute, contributing significantly to CFR Cluj's efforts to avoid defeat on their home turf.

Yeboah, who started and played for 74 minutes, took to Twitter to share his joy, writing, "What God cannot do does not exist."

Yeboah's goal came in response to Universitatea Craiova's early lead, established by Alexandru Cretu just 10 minutes into the clash.

His impressive performance demonstrated his growing influence within the team, particularly during the early stages of the league season.

Having already made a significant impact by scoring in the club's second league match, Yeboah has set a positive tone for his individual contributions and the team's prospects moving forward.

As the current campaign unfolds, Yeboah aims to maintain his remarkable form and continue making meaningful contributions on the pitch.

Meanwhile, he has been linked with a transfer, with several clubs interested in securing his services.