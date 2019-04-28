Ghana youth midfielder Emmanuel Kumah debuts in Polish League for Wisla Krakow

Ghana youth midfielder Emmanuel Kumah made his Polish League debut on Wednesday in Wisla Krakow's 2-1 defeat at Zaglebie Sosnowiec.

The 19-year-old was introduced in the 67th minute to replace Slawomir Peszko.

Kumah impressed hugely and even had a chance to score but he muffed up that scoring opportunity.

''I can not be fully satisfied today because I did not expect it when I entered the field. I wanted to help my team to win it. I wanted to play well and score a goal. Unfortunately, I was unable to do that, even though I had the opportunity to do so,'' Kumah said after his Ekstraklasa debut

''Today, it has not been achieved, but I can assure you that in the next matches I will do my best to help the team,''

Kumah, transferred from Tudu Mighty Jets, had impressed for Wisla Krakow's youth team and got promoted to the senior side.