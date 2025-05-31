Ghana Youth star Abdul Aziz Issah makes Black Stars debut in Unity Cup victory

Promising Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah made his senior national team debut in Ghana's 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff of the 2025 Unity Cup at the G-Tech Stadium in Brentford, West London.

The Barcelona B player was introduced in the 66th minute, replacing fellow debutant Lawrence Agyekum.

His appearance marked a significant milestone in what has been a fast-rising career.

Issah was rewarded with a call-up by head coach Otto Addo following an impressive campaign with Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup and his pivotal role in Ghana's U-20 Africa Games gold medal win.

The 19-year-old’s inclusion highlights the technical team’s commitment to integrating young talent into the Black Stars setup.

Ghana bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Nigeria earlier in the tournament with a commanding performance against Trinidad and Tobago.

Goals from captain Jordan Ayew, debutants Razak Simpson, Mohammed Fuseini, and Lawrence Agyekum sealed a comfortable win for the four-time African champions.

Abdul Aziz Issah’s debut adds to his growing reputation and signals a bright future with the national team.