Ghana youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reacts after penalty miss in Sporting CP against Sevilla

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reacted to his missed penalty in Sporting CP defeat to Sevilla in a preseason friendly on Sunday.

The Ghanaian went for power and ended up hitting the bar as Sevilla won the shootout 6-5 to claim Troféu Cinco Violinos at the expense of Sporting.

In the 15th minute, Jesus Corona put the Spanish side ahead.

And it took until the 85th minute for Sporting to equalise through Paulinho to force a penalty shootout.

Issahaku, who started on the bench, was introduced three minutes to the end of the game, taking the place of Nuno Santos.

In a post on his social media pages read, "The process continue it was great feeling first game at José de Alvalade stadium marvelous love from lovely fans we keep going"