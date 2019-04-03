Ghana youth star Abdul Halik Hudu marks debut for IK Frej in Sweden

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Halik Hudu made his competitive appearance for Swedish Superettan side IK Frej.

His side IK Frej lost on the road 2-0 to IK Brage at the Domnarvsvallen in Borlänge on a chilly Monday evening.

Abdul Halik played the first 62 minutes on his debut for Frej and was substituted by Kim Skoglund, when the game was still barren.

A. Lundin scored first from the spot after 77 minutes of game time played before J. Morsay also converted from the spot, 7 minutes later.

It was a fantastic performance for the young lad and he didn’t hide his excitement after making his debut for Frej.

“It was a good game and I’m happy I got my fair share of the game. It is just difficult to understand that we didn’t leave with at least a point because we played well.”

“All the same, we will regroup and show up in the next game which will be our first home game of the season, but I’m excited for the game time.”

Abdul Halik Hudu is loan from Swedish elite side Hammarby IF until the rest for the season, to enable him get playing time and develop.

Frej will be at home in the next game where they’ll welcome Syrianska to the Vikingavallen (Täby) on Sunday.