Ghana youth star David Atanga confident Bernard Tekpetey will succeed at Schalke

Former Ghana U-20 winger David Atanga has backed compatriot Bernard Tekpetey to succeed at Schalke 04 after returning to the club on a new three year deal.

Bernard Tekpetey rejoined the Royal Blues after they activated a buy-back clause in his contract at Paderborn SC, a club he helped gain Bundesliga promotion.

Atanga played against Tekpetey in two games in the Bundesliga II and believes the budding attacker has what it takes to succeed on his second return to the Gelsenkirchen based club.

“He [Bernard Tekpetey] is a player who is very good in the third zone of the pitch, he is very good in one-against-one, very fast and he shoots well and very clever. He is always taking his opponents on,” the midfielder said in an interview on GHone TV.

“Looking at the team at Schalke at the moment if he gets the playing time for sure he will succeed.”

Tekpetey played 36 games in all competition for SC Paderborn, scoring 11 times and creating four assists.

Meanwhile, there are reports in Germany that Schalke might send the attacker on loan and GHANASoccernet.com can reveal Fortuna Dusseldorf are currently lining a deal up for the attacker.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin