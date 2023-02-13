Ghana youth star Emmanuel Toku wants to become one of the best players in Europe after sealing Leuven move

Former Ghanaian youth star Emmanuel Toku has said he would continue to work hard to become one of the best players in Europe.

According to Toku, who recently completed a move to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side OH Leuven, he was gradually moving to the next level of his career and determined to climb his professional ladder to the highest level.

“I am glad to move to the Belgian League which is one of the best in Europe and get the chance to move to the next level of my career, and possibly become one of the best players in Europe,” he said in an interview with Oman FM.

“I want to fight and maintain a good performance to help my team to play in the Champions League,” he stressed.

The 22-year-old is yet to make his debut for Leuven in the Belgian top-flight league this season.