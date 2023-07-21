Ghana youth star Emmanuel Yeboah off the mark with first goal of the season in CFR Cluj win

Ghana U23 star Emmanuel Yeboah has hit the ground running in the Romanian Liga 1 as he opens his scoring account in CFR Cluj comeback victory over UTA Arad on Friday night.

The 20-year-old climbed off the bench to score his first goal of the 2023-24 campaign as Cluj came from behind to record a 3-1 win at the Arena Francisc Neuman in Arad.

Italian-born Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper got the opening goal of the match to put UTA ahead after 27 minutes.

Cluj pulled parity just two minutes later through Romania international forward Daniel Birligea before an own goal by midfielder Catalin Carp put them ahead before recess.

Yeboah was brought in the game in the 63rd minute after replacing Spanish forward Jefte Betancor, who missed a penalty in the first half.

The Ghanaian youngster put the icing on the cake with five minutes remaining to full-time.

Yeboah has attracted a lot of interest from European clubs, including TSG Hoffeinheim following his impressive outing at the U23 AFCON in Morocco last month.

The '99 Ideas' striker was a joint-top scorer in the tournament with three goals and an assist to his credit.