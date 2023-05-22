Ghana youth star Ernest Nuamah scores again in Nordsjaelland win against Randers

Ghana prodigy Ernest Nuamah was on target again in the Danish Superliga when FC Nordsjaelland saw off Randers FC on Monday evening to boost their title hopes.

One goal in the first half and two in the other half was enough for Nordsjaelland to close in on leaders FC Copenhagen with a 3-1 victory at the Right to Dream Academy Park.

Swedish forward Benjamin Nygren scored the opening goal of the match to put the hosts ahead in the 35th minute.

Randers pulled parity a few minutes later when midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen scored from the spot.

Nordsjaelland retook the lead in the matchday 30 encounter through Nuamah, who converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute, his third goal in the last four games.

Ivorian midfielder Mohammed Diomande wrapped up the victory for Nordsjaelland when he scored the final goal of the match ten minutes later.

Nordsjaelland are sitting in the second place on the league standings with just one point behind the leaders with two matches remaining for the season to end.

Nuamah, 20, has scored 11 goals and provided four assists after 28 appearances in the Danish top division this campaign and also scored thrice in four games in Landspokal Cup.