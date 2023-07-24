Ghana youth star Ernest Nuamah shines with hat-trick as FC Nordsjaelland secure comeback win

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah made a stunning start to the season for FC Nordsjaelland, leading his team to a remarkable comeback victory against Viborg in the Round 1 game of the Danish Superliga campaign.

The talented teenager, who has been attracting transfer interest from French giants PSG, was instrumental in securing the victory for FC Nordsjaelland.

The match got off to a slow start for the hosts as Viborg took the lead with a goal from Mads Söndergaard in the 10th minute.

However, Ernest Nuamah stepped up and equalized for FC Nordsjaelland with a fine strike in the 29th minute, restoring parity to the game.

Before the first-half break, the Ghanaian prodigy netted his second goal of the evening, brilliantly assisted by fellow Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman.

The second half saw Nuamah continuing his exceptional form, scoring a sensational third goal in the 59th minute. With Nuamah leading the way, FC Nordsjaelland completed an impressive 4-1 comeback win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Nuamah's performance was a continuation of his stellar form from the previous season, during which he scored 12 league goals and provided four assists. As transfer interest from PSG looms, Nuamah's star continues to rise, and football fans will undoubtedly be eager to see more of his remarkable talent on display in the upcoming matches.