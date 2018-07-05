Ghana youth Star Evans Mensah scores as HJK beat PS Kemi in Finsh League

Ghana youth Star Evans Mensah was on target for HJK Helsinki for the second successive game on Wednesday evening in a 2-0 win against PS Kemi to extend their lead at thetop of the league table in the Finish League.

The former Inter-Allies FC winger scored his second league goal of the 2018 season in the 83rd minute after Afghan-born Finnish attacker Moshtagh Yaghoubi put theKlubis ahead in the 62nd minute.

The Ghanaian youngster has been impressive past few weeks with some sterling performances for the Finnish champions as he was also named as the man of the match in today’s win.

Mensah was very instrumental in HJK’s winning of 2017 Veikkausliiga and the Finnish League Cup.

The Ghana U20 player joined HJK from International Allies FC in 2016 on loan scoring 13 goals and nine assists last season.