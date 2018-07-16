Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq marks Danish Superliga debut in Nordsjaelland draw

Ghana U20 international Ibrahim Sadiq played his first Danish Superliga match on Sunday in Nordsjaelland's 1-1 draw with Esberg in their season opener.

The 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup star came on in the 73rd minute to replace Andreas Olsen at the Right to Dream Park in Farum.

Sadiq, a winger, is a graduate from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

Compatriot Godsway Donyoh opened the scoring for Nordsjaelland in the 11th minute Esberg but Jakob Sørensen equalized for the visitors in the 64th minute.