Ghana youth star Kudus wins Man of the Match award in Danish top-flight

Ghana international youth midfielder Mohammed Kudus was named the Man-of-the-Match when his Danish side Nordsjaelland were held 1-1 draw by giants Brondby on Monday night in their league match played in Farum.

The talented playmaker was handed the award after the match played at the Right to Dream Park after putting up yet another terrific display for the home side.

Kudus, one of the few youth players promoted from the Danish side's feeder academy in Ghana, was instrumental in the midfield dominance of the Nordsjaelland during the game.

They opened the scoring when the club's top scorer Andreas Skov Olsen found the net to take his season's tally to 20 goals.

Subsequently Andreas Skov Olsen, Karlo Bartolec and a highly influential Mohammed Kudus were close to increasing the lead before Brondby drew level after the break.

Kudus' several forays into the opponent's area as well as his precise passes gained the attention of the match observers who named him as the best player of the game.

He is one of the few Ghanaian youngsters to be playing in the top-flight leagues of Europe after moving straight from the academy in Akosombo to Europe.

Watch video of the match below