Ghana youth star Majeed Ashimeru excited by FC Saint Gallen's return to winning ways

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is happy FC Saint Gallen is "back on track" after beating Neuchâtel Xamax in the Swiss League on Saturday.

Saint Gallen had not won a game in their last four matches including a disappointing 3-2 defeat to giants Young Boys.

But the former WAFA midfield kingpin starred and provided the assist as his side defeated Neuchâtel Xamax 1-0 on Saturday to return to winning ways.

"Important Win Yesterday ! It Always Feels Good To Be Back On Track," he posted on Twitter.

Ashimeru created the goal in the 73rd minute, who was converted by Swiss born Angolan winger Dereck Ketusa.

The Black Meteors midfielder was replaced in the 89th minute by Leonidas Stergiou.

Compatriot Musah Nuhu lasted the entire duration of the game.

The win leaves Saint Galen fourth on the table with a chance for an European place finish.