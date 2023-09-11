Ghana youth star Precious Boah joins Bechem United 

Ghanaian rising star Percious Boah has made a return to the Ghana Premier League, as he seals a two-year contract with Bechem United ahead of the forthcoming 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old sensation has chosen to come back to Ghana after an unfruitful spell with Tunisian giants, Esperance de Tunis.

Boah initially made the switch to Esperance in August 2021, in a transfer deal valued at $250,000, departing from Dreams FC.

However, his time with the Gold and Bloods was marked by challenges in securing regular playing opportunities, leading to a loan stint at CS Hammam-Lif, which also failed to yield the desired results.

Bechem United, looking to fortify their squad for the upcoming season, has not only secured the services of Boah but has also made significant additions, including the likes of defender Osei Kuffour, Augustine Okrah, and other promising talents.

Boah had previously played a pivotal role in the Black Satellites squad's exceptional achievements, claiming both the WAFU Zone B and the CAF U-20 Cup of Nations titles in 2021, showcasing his immense potential.