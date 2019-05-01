Ghana youth star Prosper Kassim delighted to score winner in Birmingham Legion's first home win in USL

Former Ghana U-20 star Prosper Kassim has expressed delight in scoring the winner in Birmingham Legion's first home victory of the season.

The ex-Inter Allies player scored late in stoppage time to secure all three points for Legion in the game against Luoduon United.

The home side had dominated and controlled the game, but found it hard to break the deadlock.

However, Kassim who has been the livewire of the team in the game scored a stunner and he shared his excitement after the victory.

“We just worked very hard for it,” he said after the game.

“We were all fighting so hard, and I just happened to be the one to get the goal, but I’m very happy about it.”

“I was so eager to score, not only me but each and every one of us wanted to score. All I realized was the ball was right in front of me, and I just have to finish.”