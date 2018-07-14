Ghana youth star Razak Yussif emerges on the radar of French giants Monaco

Former Ghana U-17 defender Yussif Razak has emerged on the radar of French giants AS Monaco ahead of the new season.

The Densu Rovers defender has attracted interest from several top European Club following his stupendous performances at the FIFA World Cup in India last year.

The French giants have been monitoring the youngster, who has been tipped to excel in his football career.

According to information gathered by Ghanasoccernet.com, Monaco are set to battle Deportivo Alaves, Olympique Lyonnais, PSV Eindhoven and Italian champions Juventus after the prodigy emerged as one of the most promising young defenders in Africa.

Yussif Razak was a member of the Black Starlets team that finished second at the Africa Junior Championship in Gabon last year and were quarter finalist at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The 17 year old would be the second player to depart Densu Rovers after U-17 teammate Rudolf Blagogee joined Croatian side NK Osijek from the Nsawam based side.

His transfer is expected to be formally announced when he turns 18 next month.