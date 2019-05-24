Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed facing uncertain future under Kompany at Anderlecht

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed is facing an uncertain future at Anderlecht under new player-manager Vincent Kompany.

The 21-year-old is expected to return to the club after the expiration of his loan deal at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

The former Asante Kotoko star is facing an uncertain future under the Manchester City legend amid reports of a major shake-up of the current squad.

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has been yanked while a number of first team players are billed for the exit door.

The situation has put the future of the Ghana youth striker in doubts after he was farmed out on loan to the Dutch side.

Mohammed has impressed in Vitesse Arnhem colours but will return to Anderlecht after the expiration of his loan deal.

But remains unclear if he will form part of Vincent Kompany long-term plans for next season.