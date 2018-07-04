Ghana youth winger Ibrahim Sadiq seals victory for FC Nordsjaelland in pre-season friendly against Beerschot Wilrijk

Ghana youngster Ibrahim Sadiq scored his debut goal for new club FC Nordsjaeland on Tuesday when they beat Belgian side Beerschot Wilrijk in a pre-season friendly.

Sadiq had been training with the Danish top-flight outfit for more than a month and was given his first match time on Tuesday.

He scored in the 72nd minute to complete a 3-2 victory for his side.

The 18 year-old winger was a key member of the Ghana squad in last year's FIFA U17 World Cup.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has teamed up with compatriots Godsway Donyoh, Ernest Asante, Abu Francis, Clinton Antwi and Abdul Mumin at the Wolf Tigers.

By: Nuhu Adams