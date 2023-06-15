Ghanaian Aaron Frimpong Manu joins German side Rot-Weiss Essen on two-year deal

German-born Ghanaian center-back Aaron Frimpong Manu has completed a move to Bundesliga 3 team Rot-Weiss Essen, signing a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old defender finalised his transfer to Stadion Essen after his contract with Rot-Weiß Erfurt, a fourth-tier side in the Regionalliga, came to an end at the conclusion of the recently finished season.

Rot-Weiss Essen officially announced the signing, with a statement confirming the acquisition of Manu. It read, "Aaron Manu is now wearing the Rot-Weiss Essen jersey. The 1.94-meter-tall central defender last played for FC Rot-Weiss Erfurt, with whom he finished third in the last regional league season, and is now signing a contract at Hafenstrasse until 2025."

Manu showcased his abilities during his time with Rot-Weiß Erfurt in the Regionalliga Northeast 2022/2023 campaign, featuring in 30 league matches. He made valuable contributions to his team, scoring one goal and providing two assists throughout the season.

Having been born and raised in Germany to Ghanaian parents, the physically imposing centre-back remains eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage.

The move to Rot-Weiss Essen presents an opportunity for Manu to further develop his skills and potentially catch the attention of Ghana's national team selectors.